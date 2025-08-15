President Donald Trump deployed military forces to Washington D.C. after a former Elon Musk employee nicknamed “Big Balls” got beat up by children. So the pretext is crime, even though crime in D.C. is falling. Cities in red states have higher homicide rates than DC and aren’t experiencing military takeover. But here we are.

My totally justified paranoia is that Trump is normalizing a military presence in U.S. cities in a lead-up to intimidate voters in the New York City mayoral race. A Mamdani win, inevitable according to polls and the loathsomeness of Andrew Cuomo, is a grenade lobed at Trump’s fascist agenda.

I think between reviving the Gestapo, throwing our might and money behind a genocide, and worshipping arische Fraus and “Kinder, Küche, Kirche” we’re well on our way to fascism. Let’s hope I’m wrong, but things have been spinning out of control like a broken centrifuge. What is to stop the State Department from stripping Mamdani of citizenship then sending in federal forces to quell protests? Seriously, what? Someone tweeting, “Have you no decency sir?” at Marco Rubio? The man is torturing immigrants even though his own grandfather lived in America illegally.

***

So men in military regalia patrol nice parks while Lulumon-ed joggers run by. Two girls with carry-on suitcases stand in front of the DC train station, as I have before, while tanks roll by behind them. Everyone looks confused. One guy threw a meatball sub at a federal officer. Twenty soldiers rushed his apartment, even though he’d offered to turn himself in. The Trump White House social media account proudly broadcast the raid, which is bizarre to me, since we’ve got this whole “crisis of masculinity thing” and shows of force, like this, smack of overcompensation for a flabby lack of “real manhood.” But they’re like, “We’re so manly we need 20 armed soldiers to arrest a dorky lawyer for throwing a sandwich.” Meanwhile, they are M.I.A. in DCs high-crime areas.

In justifying the extreme measure, which, again, will inevitably be normalized because of our shitty media, Trump has called the city “unsafe” “dirty” and “disgusting, citing “bloodthirsty criminals” and homelessness, the New York Times notes.

There have already been reports of federal officials razing homeless encampments.

In late July, Trump signed an executive order that lets states and cities forcibly institutionalize homeless people and those who use drugs in public. I talked to a few homelessness advocates for a story. One of them made the really good point that, actually, as much as they might chest-pound in opposition, “progressive” city and state leaders are secretly happy to be armed with Trump’s directive.

Guzman worries that more ostensibly liberal leaders will take advantage of Trump’s order to institute the coercive programs they’ve wanted all along. She envisions that lawmakers in blue states will “jump on the bandwagon to arrest people who are homeless.”

For decades homelessness has been criminalized, and homeless people demonized, across the political spectrum. “Quality-of-life” laws against people living on the street made it illegal for homeless people to exist, with penalties ranging from arrest to having some shithead cops destroy their tents and destroy medications and documents, a surefire recipe for facilitating getting a life together. Democratic strongholds like Philadelphia regularly did insane things like making it a crime to feed homeless people in public. Sit-lie laws. Anti-loitering laws. These have been fixtures of US urban life for decades.