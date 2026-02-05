They couldn’t sink Zohran Mamdani by suggesting Jewish New Yorkers would be rounded up if he won. They couldn’t take him out by acting like he planned to nationalize every super market at gunpoint. “Communism has not worked ever in the history of all of humanity!” they shrieked.

Well yes. Historic communism. My great-grandparents’ wheat mill was, in fact, nationalized at gunpoint. The communists immediately had to hire my grandfather because after years of planning a coup they had no idea how to run a fucking wheat mill.

Eventually, the country did make major advances in health care and education. “Is every Bulgarian Dad an engineer? And also terrifying?” my friend, married to a Bulgarian girl, asked me once (yes). But many people had violent family histories. Intergenerational traumas. Most of all, there was a widespread resentment of the nomenclatura, who had access to Western goods, a stranglehold on creative fields, and permission to travel abroad, unlike most regular people.

Anyway. Mamdani wants to open one state grocery store in the Bronx. The smallness of his vision compared to the extremes of historic communism—both good and horrific—made his assailants look deranged outside of their echo chamber.

And in our visual culture you can’t take that smile and convincingly draw a combo of a Stalin and Hitler mustache above it. My favorite was the occasional “Is it just me, or is that smile creepy and schmarmy?” tweet. It’s like when they pretend AOC isn’t hot. It’s just silly.

They took the loss. Bill Ackman congratulated him. Trump, who likes clear Winners as much as he likes very young women, seems to have taken him in for adoption.

So what’s plan B?

The biggest threat is if more Mamdani’s emerge in other parts of the country. So they need to smear him in a new way.

Instead of trying to present him as a dire existential threat they’re going with youthful incompetence. Sure, the nice young man means well. But it takes experience to run a city. The sentiment first emerged during the campaign in the “he’s never worked a real job” lie. The current lie is that he bungled the snowstorm.

Right-wingers, and reliably the New York Post, have discovered a deep well of concern and empathy for the city’s homeless. Tragically 17 people have died. However, more homeless people died in harsh winter weather under Mayor Michael Bloomberg. And the framing below is shameless misdirection. Mamdani refused to let police clear tents, because when police clear tents, they destroy homeless people’s property, including important documents and medications. Demolishing tents has nothing to do with getting unhoused people warm and safe. None of the fatalities were people sleeping in tents.

Shamefully, the New York Times promoted a similar narrative, without noting that 19 people died in a snowstorm during the Bloomberg administration (Bloomberg being one of the main reasons behind New York’s homelessness crisis). It’s also buried in the story that 2 of the people may have had homes and some may have died of drug overdoses. The Times:

Seventeen New Yorkers have died after exposure to frigid temperatures since Jan. 24, raising questions about how Mayor Zohran Mamdani has managed the crisis.

***

His Jan. 5 decision to pause the clearance of homeless encampments on city streets is under particular scrutiny, even as the mayor says that the city has, thus far, been unable to trace any deaths to encampments. He has also pointed to data showing that the encampment sweeps under his predecessor, Eric Adams, were ineffective at connecting New Yorkers to housing.

****

“As a lifelong New Yorker, I can’t remember the last time we had such a massive number of fatalities in such a short time frame because of extremely cold weather,” said the councilwoman, who plans to hold hearings Tuesday on the outdoor deaths.

***

Meanwhile, some version of the post below has appeared roughly 100 times in my timeline.

There’s a distinct type of right-wing propaganda that issues from New York. It’s not geared at people who live in New York. It’s geared at people who are not currently and possibly have never been to New York. You saw it when the right-wing tabloid rags pretended the city was overrun by dangerous migrants. You see it all the time with wildly exagerated crime discourse about many major cities—it’s meant to scare people away from progressive policies and elect fascists. And it sure works!