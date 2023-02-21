Social panics never solve anything: a discussion about drug war propaganda.
A few weeks ago Tana spoke with Aliza Cohen, Research Coordinator at the Drug Policy Alliance and Dr. Craig Reinarman about drug panics: how the emerge and why they’re profoundly unhelpful, even when dealing with a drug as dangerous as fentanyl.
Watch! (if you can stand listening to Tana say “like” 9 million times).
Substance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.