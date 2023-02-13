Even as harm reduction has gained inroads in recent years, abstinence-only culture pervades public health discourse. And cultural messaging about the superiority of “being clean” helps prop up a range of practices and institutions—mass incarceration, drug courts, prescription restrictions—that have the effect of burning money while worsening the addiction crisis.

The other night I turned on a documentary called, “Take Your Pills: Xanax.” I rolled my eyes. Yes, yes, we get it, Big Pharma has America hooked. As it turned out, it was more nuanced than I expected. The movie includes interviews by mental health professionals who say benzodiozopenes like Xanax can be a useful tool in treating anxiety—but one that should be used sparingly and with caution.

But other parts engage in fearmongering and information gaps that make it nearly impossible for a viewer to assess the risks and benefits. Experts cite side effects, like memory loss or extreme fatigue, that I have personally never experienced, without pointing out that it depends on the dose. I take a low dose for public speaking and flights—it means I won’t start screaming ‘WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!!!” while you’re trying to enjoy your in-flight movie.

The film juxtaposes different users’ experience, including Scott Stossel, who wrote a book about his debilitating anxiety called “My Age of Anxiety.” By the end, Stossel says he’s given up using benzos. His story is juxtaposed with a young woman’s, who takes one small dose every day. The film doesn’t judge explicitly. But, given that the final part is devoted to the superiority of yoga, nature, and meditation, it’s hard for the viewer to not come away with the conclusion that Stossel’s is the more virtuous path.