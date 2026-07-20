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Peter Sills's avatar
Peter Sills
Jul 20

And now FBI agents are no longer allowed to investigate ICE shootings. So we're developing an unaccountable police force just in time for the next election.

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DragonflySiouxsie's avatar
DragonflySiouxsie
Jul 20

ICE are NOT police. They’re simply criminals.

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