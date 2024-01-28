On “X”, right-wing weirdo Charlie Kirk libeled—I hope at great financial cost to himself in a future lawsuit—NYC councilman Yusuf Salaam. Salaam is one of the men wrongly accused of rape in the Central Park Five case. These were the teens falsely accused of almost brutally killing a jogger. They were defenestrated by the racist media of the 80s. Famously, Donald Trump placed an ad calling for the death penalty. They were sent to prison for their all of their childhood until they were exonerated a few years ago by DNA.

Says Kirk:

“New York City councilman Yusuf Salaam, who once took part in the gruesome gang rape of a jogger in Central Park, is now furious that an NYPD officer dared to pull him over for having illegally tinted windows.

***

Yesterday, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick declared about asylum seekers who travel through the Mexico-U.S. border: “We are being invaded by murderers, terrorists, and rapists.” Oh my.

There is far less crime in immigrant communities. For asylum seekers especially, it’d be pretty wild decision-making to trek through hundreds of miles just to be sent back because you just couldn’t control yourself and had to rape.

Of course, the most famous defender of women’s rights, Donald Trump, coined the term “Immigrant rapist.”

***

“I hear they rape children,” a child in Harmanli, Bulgaria, told me, his eyes wide. I had asked him what he thought about the Syrian asylum seekers at a refugee camp in the town.