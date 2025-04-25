Right before I learned that Pope Francis had died I watched the video of his brief meeting with JD Vance. The Pope looks like he wants to give him the middle finger. It’s a very brief meeting. Pope Francis spent more time with prison inmates earlier that week, praying with them for 30 minutes.

The Pope also appeared to snub Vance earlier in the week by not appearing at a summit led by Vatican officials. The reason is obvious: the Pope has long stood up for refugees and immigrants, while Vance—despite his Indian parents-in-law who co-raise his children—is instrumental in kidnapping and sending immigrants to a concentration camp. He’s called mass migration"the greatest threat" to both the United States and Europe.

In a Fox News appearance Vance justified the administration’s immigration policy using an obscure Catholic concept, that he dredged up, and misinterpreted, from the Middle Ages: something called “Ordo Amoris” (ok 🙄).

Apparently, it ranks your duties as a Christian. Said Vance: "You love your family, and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens in your own country, and then after that you can focus and prioritize the rest of the world,” Vance said. “Ordo Amoris” explains why Vance loves and prioritizes America’s poor more than the state of Israel, see.

The Pope rebuked Vance’s grand theological insight that Catholicism is about being a selfish asshole."Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups," he wrote, in direct response to Vance, saying instead it is a “love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception.”

***

“Your suicidal empathy is noted,” some guy on Twitter informed me a few days ago, when I said that Kilgar Garcia shouldn’t spend the rest of his life in a concentration camp.

The concept of suicidal empathy was coined by some guy named Gad Saad. He’s a fucking marketing professor or something but loves to pontificate about the state of Western Civilization. It is in dangerous decline. It is in dangerous decline because of mass migration. It’s become a right-wing bro buzzword. Elon Musk bandies “suicidal empathy” about constantly like a High Schooler who just discovered Ayn Rand (there is no way that Musk does not fancy himself John Galt).