Police, the DEA and their local news stenographers are freaking out about “rainbow fentanyl” allegedly disguised to look like candy.

“Dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” in the media, this trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people,” the DEA claimed in a somber press release at the end of August.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

The talking point swiftly found its way to Fox News. There, the fearmongering about “rainbow fentanyl” by the Democrat-staffed DEA metamorphosed into accusations that Democrats are soft on drugs.

"Every mom in the country right now is worried, 'What if this gets into my kids' Halloween basket?'" asked congressional candidate Ronna McDaniel on Fox’s The Five, after accusing Democrats of failing to secure the border. I mean, it won’t, because people don’t give drugs for free to little trick-or-treaters.

As far as older kids? Guys, have you ever been, or have you ever met, teenagers? They’re not rifling through cabinets to score M&Ms. My friends and I didn’t sneak around behind parental backs to ingest candy straws and Skittles, we did that to smoke weed and drink. And I was a giant nerd compared to most high schoolers! Is the DEA worried that unsuspecting Mormon teenagers will stumble upon rainbow fentanyl looking for a sugar fix?

Flavored vapes took off among teens, but that’s because tobacco tastes like the toxic shit that it is until you get addicted. It wasn’t like a hankering for watermelon flavors led them to vaping.

Anyway, this is extra stupid because unlike tobacco, you don’t have to mask the taste of regular pills. Yet we’ve got lawmakers, public servants, local news sources, national news sources, sounding the alarm that teens will get hooked on opioids because a pill had a Hello Kitty logo etched on it.