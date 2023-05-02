The Washington Post has published a story about the final nightmare moments of the family in Cleveland, Texas, gunned down by their neighbor when they asked him to stop shooting his gun because their baby was trying to sleep: 4 adults and a 9-year old child were shot to death.

This story is buried below a million pieces on the Met Gala. It’s been drowned out by the hyperventilating over the suspect’s undocumented status. So, if you’re a consumer of horrifying news, you probably know that the family was from Honduras and the alleged shooter had been deported previously.

But, did you know that the victims called 911 multiple times, both before and after the shooting begin, and police just … didn’t come until it was too late? Or, if they did arrive at the scene, didn’t enter in time:

They called 911 “at least five or six times,” on the night of the shooting, Guzmán’s brother Ramiro told The Washington Post. Each time, he said, the operators responded that officers were already at the scene.

“Then why is he killing my family now?” Ramiro Guzmán recalled saying.

On Friday, Sonia Guzmán called 911 a little after 11 p.m. to make a noise complaint because Oropesa was shooting very close to their home, her brother said. Then four men in the house decided to intervene and ask their neighbor to fire his weapon further from their adjoining front yard. About 15 minutes later, Ramiro Guzmán said, the neighbor entered their home and shot a barrage of bullets, hitting Sonia Guzmán first. Many scrambled for shelter, while others ran for their lives. Hiding inside a closet with his wife and their 6-month-old baby, Ramiro Guzmán desperately and repeatedly called 911. He said he also called his aunt and asked her to contact authorities. When police arrived, four adults were dead and a 9-year-old child was twisting in pain, Guzmán said. The boy died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital.

I shouldn’t speculate. But there are only a few rational explanations, really. And two that are most likely. Either officers were criminally slow to get to an active shooter scene. Or they stood around outside Uvalde style. Whichever it was, this guy, who was apparently drunk off his ass, also managed to escape and continues to evade capture.

I’ll try to FOIA some stuff to try and find out. But for now, we know that we, as consumer of news, appear more riveted by immigration bashing, a wild police chase (OK that makes sense) and what RiRi wore at the gala, rather than this deadly failure of public safety. It almost hits every willful blindspot we have: contempt for immigrants and the refusal to accept that policing in the US is broken.