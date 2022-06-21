Did you know that normal Americans don’t like crime? Not if you’re a stupid-ass, urban white liberal.

In the Atlantic’s latest and billionth article about crime, titled, “The liberals who won’t acknowledge the crime problem” Shadi Hamid primarily focuses on San Francisco and Philadelphia. In Philadelphia, he observes that homicides are up. In San Francisco, he points to the 45 percent jump in burglaries. Then he slams Chesa Boudin and Larry Krasner for presenting “facts”—such as the falling rates of violent crime in San Francisco—over addressing people’s feelings, which trend towards anti-crime.

So the job of DA should be to ignore facts and manage people’s false perceptions, created in part by panicky stories in the Atlantic? Look, tough-on-crime DAs already have that covered. Prior to the recall, Sacramento DA Anne-Marie Schubert practically talked about nothing but Boudin in her campaign for California Attorney General—even though violent crime in San Francisco dropped under Boudin’s tenure and went up during the years she was DA of neighboring Sacramento.

What Hamid doesn’t address is the fact that violent and property crime has gone up all around the country. Or the role of the pandemic. Or the fact that crime is actually worse in many cities run by tough-on-crime lawmakers. Instead, he takes aim at liberals who fail to address “normal people’s” fears.