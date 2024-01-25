Mitt Romney (wtf does that guy even do these days?) thinks that Donald Trump may be weaponizing the “crisis” at the border for political gain.

“I think the border is a very important issue for Donald Trump,” Romney said today. “And the fact that he would communicate to Republican senators and Congresspeople that he doesn't want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame Biden for it is is really appalling."

What?! No! Donald Trump is exploiting a fake “crisis” for political gain? And “responsible” Republicans like Mitt Romney and Sen. Mitch McConnell are talking out of the side of their mouths, pretending to want to apply a bipartisan policy solution to the “crisis at the border” but that Trump is weaponizing this for political traction?

And … wait, don’t tell me: Democrats, Biden included, are embracing the framing of Republicans, that there is a crisis at the border that must be addressed with “toughness” but no matter how “tough” Dems are, Republicans will keep calling them “soft” on the “border crisis?”

And that this adds another issue to the heap of issues Biden is facing that basically guarantee a horrid 2nd Trump term?

There is no crisis at the border. What’s happening at the border is that brave, strong people with awesome work ethic want to come to America. The “crisis” is that we’ve created a carceral bureaucracy that treats immigration as a crime. It’s not. There’s no reason to accept free internal migration but treat cross-border immigration as an existential crisis. Unless you’re just a racist.