What’s in the medicine bag, Dr. Barbie?!?!?!?

As Halloween approaches, authorities are warning parents to stay vigilant: rainbow fentanyl, designed to look like candy to hook kids and teenagers, continues to flood the market.

Good Morning America Thursday warned that a drug bust discovered rainbow fentanyl smuggled in a Lego set. This, naturally, prompted more wild speculation that Evil drug smugglers are targeting children.

At this point it feels like dealers are trolling everyone. How could you not be tempted, with all of the idiotic, breathless coverage prompted by “rainbow fentanyl?” What’s next? Dr. Barbie giving it away? Fentanyl powder in the mane of My Little Pony?