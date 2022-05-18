San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin faces his second recall on June 7th and his critics are working overtime generating smears.

In one ad, a former DA suggests Boudin disbanded a unit dedicated to solving auto burglaries. At a time when people are posting signs on their car windows promising auto thieves their first born if they don’t break into their cars! As the SF Examiner points out, “In reality, the auto burglary investigations continue and recently busted a major distributor of stolen goods who worked out of a boba shop in the Tenderloin.”

In another ad highlighted in the Examiner, a former bar owner complains he had to close his establishment because of drug dealing in the area. His bar closed in 2019 before Boudin took office.

Boudin is soft on anti-Asian hate crime! He disrespected the victim of a brutal attack! In fact, upon scrutiny, it was revealed that the victim had grossly exaggerated the incident and also the case had been litigated by Boudin’s predecessor.

It goes on and on, waves of shameless propaganda that might just work on low-info voters who worry about crime in the city, because everyone keeps writing about crime in the city, even though violent crime in San Francisco is way lower than say, Sacramento, whose “tough-on-crime DA, Anne Marie Schubert is running for Attorney General by claiming Boudin has unleashed “chaos.” Let me repeat: during her tenure, violent crime in Sacramento steadily rose.