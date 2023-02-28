“You talk about children being taken away from their parents?! My children were taken away from me…” Rebecca Kiesling said in heartbreaking testimony to Congress Tuesday. Both of her sons died of fentanyl poisoning.

"You talk about welcoming those crossing our border, seeking protection. You're welcoming drug dealers across our border. You're giving them protection. You're not protecting our children."

“Fentanyl does not care about race. You’re welcoming drug dealers across our border.”

Right-wing Twitter lit up, (falsely) blaming President Joe Biden for lax border policies. Rob Schneider, for some reason, weighed in, with a proposal for a new international strategy in response to Kiesling.

“This… But our Government doesn’t seem to think the deaths of our young people to Fentanyl is as important as giving billions to the corrupt Ukraine regime,” he wrote. “Vote EVERY Republican and Democrat OUT who continue the Ukraine War & ignore our border drug problem.”

It’s been a constant refrain from lawmakers like Gov. Greg Abbott and idiots like Marjorie Taylor Green that Biden’s border policies are fueling the fentanyl crisis. Greene showboated at the hearing and later tweeted “Our government is failing our young people,” she wrote. “Thousands are murdered by Chinese-made, cartel smuggled fentanyl each month and Joe Biden is doing NOTHING to stop it. My heart breaks for this poor mother.”

It’s not surprising that Kiesling believes what she believes. Fox News has segments every day about the fentanyl being Biden’s fault, because, migrants. You never can tell with Fox News or Republicans who’s dumb (though probably Taylor Greene) and who is evilly exploiting a ridiculous story for ratings and political points (Tucker Carlson I’d bet).

I can’t begin to imagine the nightmare that’s Kiesling’s life. Losing a child, from what I understand, is literally the worst thing in the world. But these fucking ghouls are further stoking her pain with the narrative that her President cares more about foreign kids than her own.

But it’s not asylum seekers that are smuggling fentanyl across the border.

How do I know? OK first of all, if a ring of asylum seekers were behind any of the major fentanyl busts, we would hear about it.

Second, put yourself in the mind of the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, whose members are businessmen.

Why ever would they use asylum seekers?