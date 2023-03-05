Look, it’s tough to make a living. Unless you’re engaged in the intellectual con of “I’m a liberal, but … “

The master of this genre is Michael Shellenberger.

“When I say that I'm a liberal in my compassion for the vulnerable, a libertarian in my passion for freedom, and a conservative in my defense of civilization, I mean it. The issues on which I've been misunderstood all relate to the balance between those three values.”

So misunderstood! I hope he has a good leather jacket.

Whose freedom, though?

Shellenberger, somehow, is involved in the sad spectacle of the Twitter Files #1,000,000, in which the formerly formidable Matt Taibbi is doing the journalistic equivalent of explaining your own joke at great length. I write about prisoners, so I get the urge to scream, “YOU SHOULD CARE ABOUT THIS MORE!” into the void. But in my defense the US criminal justice system is a giant torture apparatus while you can just, like, get off Twitter.