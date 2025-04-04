Eighty-seven years and one month ago, SS officer Adolf Eichmann was assigned a task. The Nazi official was to design a plan to remove the Jews from Europe. He came up with Madagaskarplan. The Reich would deport Europe’s Jews to the French colony of Madagascar. In 1940, he issued a report calculating that a million Jews a year would be deported to the island over the course of four years. Hitler was pleased.

The Nazis figured that, upon defeating Britain, they’d use the country’s fleet to transport the Jews to the island. But Britain beat back the Third Reich. Plan B: The Nazis considered that after defeating the Soviet Union, they could send Jewish people to Siberia. But the war on the Eastern front dragged on. The Madagascar Plan was shelved for the other plan.

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Netenyahu in February, Trump famously announced his plan to clear Gaza of Palestinians and build a Riviera of the Middle East. The Palestinians could be sent to Jordan or Egypt, he mused.

“I think Jordan and Egypt, and they’ve spoken about it … and they say they’re not going to accept … I say they will. But I think other countries will accept also…” He rightly added that Gaza is unlivable as the man who made it that way smugly looked on.

There is no range of carrots, sticks, machine guns or a nuclear bomb that would make Egypt or Jordan take in 2 million Palestinian refugees.

Still, the Israeli leadership happily embraced the concept, subsequently citing “willful” or “voluntary migration.”

With Egypt and Jordan as non-starters, there’s a Plan B. Last week, Axios reported that Netanyahu has tasked the Mossad with finding other countries to send Palestinians to. They’re in talks with Somalia and South Sudan, apparently. So, if history doesn’t just repeat itself, but plagiarizes, like I just plagiarized Axios, what is likely to come next?