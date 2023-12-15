I can’t do math, but I’ll try. 18-29 year olds will, given the average human lifespan, be voting in elections for the next 60 years.

So, is the future of “moderate” and “maverick” Democrats John Fetterman? This fucker suckered progressive voters by dressing like the basketball coach at your YMCA. But he recently pledged fealty to Israel’s mass actrocity machine and embraced immigration crackdowns at the U.S. Southern border. “I’m not a progressive,” he told NBC. “Fetterman breaks with the left, showing a maverick side,” NBC News concluded.

The IDF, with our help, is committing war crimes. Just today, they shot a journalist and kept medical help away as he bled out. And then the IDF killed three Israeli hostages who’d escaped their Hamas captors. The death toll in Gaza is very close to 20,000.

And, Fetterman is also being billed as a maverick because he’s aiding Republican efforts to hold aide to Ukraine hostage unless Democrats torture more asylum seekers.

As commentator Mehdi Hasan wrote on Twitter, “Is there a more annoying, misleading, and useless word in American politics than ‘moderate’? How does cheerleading for the most far-right government in Israel’s history and pushing to bring back Trumpian immigration restrictions make you ‘moderate’? That’s ’moderate’? Really?”

This was a response to Matt Yglesias, who, with a sort of sociopathic glibness, described the support of mass death and displacement as feisty independent thinking.

“This read of Fetterman shows how far we’ve lost the concept of the feisty partisan brawler who’s also kinda moderate,” he wrote. “But it’s a good kind of politician to have around!”

What is moderate about Fetterman? And, why aren’t members of the Squad ever described as “mavericks” even though they do more to buck self-defeating Democratic orthodoxy than any other politicians on the national stage?

What's rebellious about hoovering up AIPAC money? What’s “moderate” about the sick, cynical politicking that’s made the Democratic leadership a gerontacracy as out of touch as the final leaders of the Soviet Union?

It is SO obvious that the Squad’s vision for a progressive future will eventually prevail. Again—many young people are appalled at US support for Israel’s carnage. There is literally NO moral or political reason to tie aid to Ukraine with a tougher border approach. These two things are literally opposed: support for resistance to a conflict that’s displaced millions of people and added to the multiple existing refugee crises; and a crackdown on refugees. Yes, I know Republicans conjoined these two issues but Democrats have accepted the terms of the debate.

Ugh.

Countdown to when AOC turn 35.