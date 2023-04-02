We all want to know about the dashing new man in Angelina Jolie’s life, but the NY Post is a disgusting right-wing rag that proves my pet theory that expensive “blue” cities aren’t actually all the blue outside of narrow cultural issues.

The Sunday editorial: New York progressives are anti-Asian across the board.

What now?

“Their latest cause célèbre, the “Good Cause Eviction” bill, aims to effectively bring some 2 million apartments in the city alone under a new statewide rent-control regime.” The bill (Go Sen. Salazer! ❤️) would prevent landlords from arbitrarily jacking up rents. You’d assume progressive lawmakers are trying to keep even more families from becoming homeless, but no it’s actually a hate crime against Asian New Yorkers.

Strongly represented among the city’s small-landlord community, they see this as yet another oblique attack on them by arrogant, far-off leftists. Indeed, an association of Chinese landlords, the New York Small Landlords, has been fighting back against prog policies on eviction since the eviction moratorium — disastrous for smaller landlords — was declared in 2020.

Like all housing policy this is complex: But to suggest that progressives in the state Senate are driven by anti-Asian animus is disgusting. When Julia Salazar, a young DSA candidate, unseated Martin Dilan in 2018 (amidst, errr, some controversy) her main platform was housing. Dilan, meanwhile, grumpily and defensively told me that there were no homeless families in his district of Brooklyn.