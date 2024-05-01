The military raid on the Hind Hall encampment at NYU last night was conducted by the Emergency Service Unit. The alacrity on display last night could have been useful on the morning of February 22, 2022, when residents at 111 Chrystie street, a third-floor walk-up in Manhattan’s Chinatown, heard a woman screaming. “Call 911!”

Officers arrived three minutes later and went up the stairs to her 6th floor apartment. The screaming stopped. “We don’t need the police!” a man shrieked in a high-pitched woman’s voice.

***

A few hours later, there was a knock on Sung Kon Lee’s door in a leafy suburb in Springfield, New Jersey. Two NYPD officers stood outside. “Your daughter’s dead. She was stabbed,” they said. Christina’s mother came back from the gym a little later and keeled over when he told her the news.

Sung Kon Lee’s older sister, Boksun Lee, who lives in Maryland, immediately drove over.

Lee would learn the details of her niece’s death from news accounts and YouTube. The petite woman had been stabbed more than 40 times. “I was shocked by how many times he stabbed her,” she says. A retired nurse, she knows anatomy. “She was tiny! I mean, where could he have stabbed her? Then I heard something about how the guy had a female voice?” Her killer, 25-year-old Assamad Nash, had pretended to be Lee to make the police leave. When the Emergency Services Unit entered the apartment they found him hiding under the bed and Lee dead in her bathtub.

The Lees had another question. “Why did the police not respond more quickly?” her aunt wonders.