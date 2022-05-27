Here’s the latest horrifying detail to emerge from the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead: Some 20 cops were standing in a hallway outside of the classroom where the gunman was for more than 45 minutes. The police commander “believed the gunman was barricaded in the classroom” and that the “children were not at risk,” according to the Associated Press.

“Of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision,” Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a Friday news conference.

While the cops stood outside the classroom for nearly an hour, the children inside kept dialing 911 begging for help, begging for cops to come rescue them.

What a clusterfuck. Every new detail that emerges contradicts the initial fantasy narrative of hero cops saving the day that Texas law enforcement officials spun.

When asked why it took so long for cops to confront the 18-year-old gunman spraying bullets at students and teachers, Chris Olivarez, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said, “They could’ve been shot.

They could’ve been shot?

Here’s the Olivarez quote in full.

“The active shooter situation, you want to stop the killing, you want to preserve life, but also one thing that – of course, the American people need to understand — that officers are making entry into this building. They do not know where the gunman is. They are hearing gunshots. They are receiving gunshots. At that point, if they proceeded any further not knowing where the suspect was at, they could’ve been shot, they could’ve been killed, and that gunman would have had an opportunity to kill other people inside that school.

Parents, meanwhile, had the instinct to do the job that cops refused to do. “Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” Javier Cazares, whose daughter Jacklyn Cazares died in the shooting, told the Associated Press. “More could have been done. ... There were more of them. There was just one of him."

The good guys with the guns, it turns out, were scared of the bad guy with the gun.

It’s been three days since the May 24 shooting and every new detail that emerges seems to contradict the official narrative that Texas public safety officials initially spun: Hero cops swiftly stormed the school, killed the shooter, and prevented untold death and destruction.

The more we learn, the more we see that is not remotely what went down.