“Where do you want to end up?” I asked refugees at a camp in Bulgaria a few years ago. “Germany,” one said. “Malta,” another. A third said he planned to stay in Bulgaria. “Why the hell do you want to stay in Bulgaria!?” I wondered in my head, pitying him. Well now I would tell anyone to stay there instead of Western Europe (there’s no chance of America for single Syrian men). It is beyond disturbing that the West is full-on embracing fascism, due entirely due to faux right-wing populism centered on vilifying refugees and Muslims in particular. The right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) party recently felled centrists in Austria. They ran on a platform of building a “Fortress Austria” to shut out immigrants. The party was founded by Nazis after World War Two. This is their first successful election. They are both anti-semitic and pro-Israel (🤷). Alternative for Germany (AfD), similarly inclined, is polling right behind the centrist faction. AfD will win. They trail by like one percent and as with all fascist parties there are some voters who lie to pollsters about what they’ll do at the ballot box. Justin Trudeau won’t be seeking reelection and Canada appears poised to elect Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has promised to radically restrict immigration, cutting down on both student visas and low-wage workers from abroad.

Over the summer, anti-immigrant riots broke out in Britain. And now Elon Musk is attempting regime change in the country, falsely claiming Keir Starmer facilitated mass rape of young girls by Pakistani men. I don’t want to get too dark, but the riots were nothing compared to the Pograms and lynching that seem inevitable in that atmosphere.

***

For days now Musk and the other billionaire who has nothing to do but Tweet all day (I think his wife is still mad at him) have been frothing over decades-old British sex trafficking cases involving Pakistani gangs. That and slobbering over the delicious opportunity to promote race science, Islamophobia and partake in Semiotics 101: the invasion of the body politic by dark hordes symbolized by defiled white girls.

“The rape of Europe” Musk excitedly declared. Even more exhilarating: Musk and the British tabloids claim authorities covered it up because of Europe’s embrace of multiculturalism.