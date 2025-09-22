Please consider a paid sub!

A whole new genre of Islamaphobic viral video content has emerged. A young Arab man stares helplessly at the camera, strapped down by two British guys. An older woman hurls pornographic accusations at him. The alleged victim is an English girl between 12 and 14. In an unpleasant cockney accent the woman yells things like, “Did ya say ya wanna lick ‘er PUSSY!??” and “Did ya send ‘er pics o’ yer dick?” and “Want to go in ‘er backside!?!?”

The man looks confused, maybe because he’s been detained by strangers and a terrifying woman is filming him while screaming about pussy in a language he doesn’t speak.

The confusion is taken as evidence of guilt. Some break down, which is also taken as evidence of guilt. Then, influencers, like the one above, promote it with outright falsehoods—the man in the video never says “It’s nothing wrong to rape British girls.” He murmurs, “It’s nothing,” (which, if you’ve ever met Arab Muslims, know that that’s their response to everything—it makes them the worst interview subjects because you get your best reporting when people complain).

Anyway, the first time I saw one of these I thought, “Yikes. Well, there are sexual predators in every population.” The videos kept coming. I thought, OK, they must be scamming and entrapping these guys online. They’re lonely—most are separated from their wives, while others never had a chance to get wives because of war and displacement and they’ve been so vilified that local women aren’t really a dating option. Maybe they pretend to be an adult woman online, get them to respond, then claim the woman was actually an underaged girl.

But the videos kept coming and coming and coming. I saw three different ones before noon today! So I was like, “It takes the FBI weeks, months or years” to investigate sex crimes and child exploitation and these random idiots are turning up new cases every day? Even entrapment wouldn’t work with their production schedule—it would take time to find the men, pretend seduce them, then find their IRL location to confront them. They never show the offensive material.

It dawned on me that there’s an outfit that just like … corners men they think are Muslim refugees and screams porn at them then posts the videos as Islamophobic propaganda. Which … let’s pause for a moment to truly feel the weight of how fucking evil this is.

They go hugely viral and generate hundreds of comments, of the “calls for public executions” variety.

The scenarios described are absurd. Really? He’s been in the UK for seven weeks, and instead of desperately trying to secure his status or find work to send money home or find a place to live or any number of things I know my refugee friends had, and have, to do he’s up here, writing smut that would make Larry Flint blush, in a language he doesn’t speak, to girls he knows are underage?

I showed my Syrian friend Ali. “Does this seem plausible to you? I think it’s fake.”

“None of my friends would ever do that,” he says.

His friends are terrified of girls. Whenever I’ve encouraged them to approach a girl they shyly demure. “No no.” To picture them sending dick pics to children is beyond comprehension.

Now that we’ve officially launched the Crusades under the banner of Saint Charlie Kirk there will be degrees of Islamophobia Dick Cheney couldn’t have dreamt of after 9/11.