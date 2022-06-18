Everyone can go home, the adults in the room have concluded that criminal justice reform has gone too far.

“Prestige” places, like the Atlantic, string along freelancers by asking for pitch after pitch, all requiring huge amounts of reporting, then go, “Hmmm, but what’s really new here?” before ghosting (this happened to me twice with two different editors there). Then you see, like, some salaried, bloated old pundit pen the 300th article about cancel culture or MeToo having gone too far, and you’re like, wow, really committed to only the most original stuff!

The latest thing that’s “gone too far” is criminal justice reform, as evidenced by the recall of a single DA who had a target on his back before he even took office. To no avail, criminal justice reporters keep reminding prestige pundits and prestige-r publications that, once all of the election results came in, it was obvious that progressives, especially those focused on reforms of the criminal system, largely did great in California.

I don’t expect slimeball Jonathan Chait to admit he was wrong. Nellie Bowles lives in her own reality, where she’s put on the goggles from They Live, but instead of seeing lizard people she sees zombies staggering around defiling “her” beautiful city.

But you’d think a sober editorial written by people aren’t just on Twitter 24/7 would be based on …. truth?

There are at least 7 lies that I count in the Washington Post post-mortem of the recall.