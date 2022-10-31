The first wave of discourse triggered by David DePape’s attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband concluded that he was motivated by politics. Hillary Clinton tweeted, “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow.”

Elon Musk replied by suggesting Pelosi had in fact been clubbed by a gay prostitute he was hooking up with? Okay…

Inevitably the discourse whiplashed to suggest DePape had no political motivations and that he was mentally ill and used drugs.

The imprisoned longtime partner of David DePape, the suspect in the attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, said Sunday that mental illness and drug use had caused him to deteriorate so profoundly that he once grew convinced that “he was Jesus for a year.

With total predictability, DePape’s crime then became yet another symptom of San Francisco’s descent into a violent Hellscape of addicted zombies.

“For San Francisco, the break-in and assault comes at a time when the city is awash in crises over crime and disorder on the streets, where open-air drug dealing is commonplace and concerns over burglaries, especially in wealthy neighborhoods, helped fuel the successful recall of the city’s avowed progressive DA, Chesa Boudin, this year,” the New York Times opined.

“San Francisco should have done something about its drug problem and crime problem long ago. It’s not a healthy place for anyone to live. Poor leadership has fueled this problem,” a comment in response to the article on Twitter read.

Then Trump’s former acting AAG Matt Whitaker this morning pointed to the “bigger picture” behind the Pelosi attack.

“SF is crime-riddled, and a lot of it is due to the lax policies of a local prosecutor.”

Yes, Chesa Boudin, the Dr. Who of DA’s, who travels in time to cause all crime in San Francisco past, present and future. Boudin’s succsessor Brooke Jenkins pledged to reverse Boudin’s progressive policies. It turns out that putting more drug dealers in jail doesn’t fix San Francisco’s endemic inequalities that have created a homeless population suffering from mental illness and addiction.