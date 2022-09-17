In a viral post, Montgomery, Alabama public defender Brock Boone describes yet another case of the criminal justice system blithely torturing children.

“Today I helped a 16-year-old girl get out of an Alabama prison,” Boone wrote on Twitter. “She was kept in solitary confinement for a month. She was caged because… hold your breath… she sent explicit photos of herself. The district attorney’s office charged her with the distribution of child porn.”

The post went viral, with 2,783 retweets, 251 comments and 148.8K likes.

“For confidentiality reasons, I am intentionally keeping this short on details,” Boone added. “BUT (1) Voters, please quit electing “tough on crime” prosecutors and judges. And (2) news media, please hang around courthouses and talk to the people there… not just the cops and prosecutors.”

The DA there is a man named Daryl Bailey. Ever heard of him? Me neither. I bet Daryl Bailey knows the name Chesa Boudin though! Bailey has lobbied to get rid of cash bail—not to make the system more just but to let judges essentially remand by setting bail in the millions of dollars. In January, he warned Montgomery “is under siege.” “We’ve got to start sending messages that this behavior [violent crime] is not tolerated.”

Neither, apparently, is taking selfies.

The U.N. defines more than 15 consecutive days in solitary as torture. So, Bailey or someone in Bailey’s office tortured a child for taking and sending selfies.

“Being a prosecutor has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Bailey says in a video. “I think the reason I wanted to be a prosecutor is because being able to help those who are vulnerable, those who are less fortunate, those who’ve been through some type of tragedy in their lives… being able to come in and be a voice for those who are weak.”

“It feels good to be able to … go into court … and [do something] about someone who’s done harm to a child… to be able to put that child’s life back into order. My favorite thing about being a prosecutor is being able to keep kids out of the criminal justice system.”