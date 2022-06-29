In between downplaying the January 6th insurrection and hanging out with … Glenn Beck, Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been making the rounds on conservative media to boast that Missouri is the most pro-life state in America.

“Missouri became the first state after Dobbs to effectively end abortion,” he bragged to Tucker Carlson. Then he passionately described his unilateral decision to strike down abortion rights as a win for Democracy and a “win for the people,” while accusing pro-choice protestors of making America into a “banana republic.”

“They hate democracy like the Devil hates Holy Water!” Carlson shrieked in response.

In a triumphant video posted to his website, Schmitt declared, “Millions of lives will be saved going forward.”

“I continue to fight for our most fundamental right—the right to life.”

Missouri’s trigger law was not only the first, but so draconian it restricts operating on women with an ectopic pregnancy in which the fetus attaches to the fallopian tube or another organ that’s not the uterus. The fetus has zero chance of surviving, while the mother has zero chance of surviving if it’s not removed. Well, because Schmitt’s order explicitly states the mother’s life must be in immediate danger, providers are already delaying treatment.

Missouri also has the death penalty, etc. But conservatives have always evaded that hypocrisy by separating “innocent life” from someone sitting on death row. And, the pregnant women who might die or become infertile from delayed treatment can’t be that innocent, you know?

So let’s see where else the state’s devotion to saving “innocent life” is evident.