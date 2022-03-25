You go, girl boss!

In 1995, Margaret Midkiff was found in her basement with a pillow case over her head, bound with wires. Police captured Brandon Gohagen, who claimed that two brothers in their early 20s, Melvin and George DeJesus, had forced him to rape her at gunpoint. The DeJesus’s, Gohagen claimed, then stomped her to death.

The DeJesus brothers ha…