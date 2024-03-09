You can tell, in the segment, that CNN anchor Breonna Keilar is fighting off tears. She’s flanked by a white wall with thousands of little figures representing the dead kids of Gaza. “It’s hard to comprehend the deaths of 12,800 children,” she says.

Today, Nick Kristof used his column to publish WhatsApp messages of a linguist who is literally eating hay and watching his crying children starve while dodging bombs. And that his 45-year-old cousin hasn’t spoken a word since her only child, a 2-month-old baby, was killed.

Junkies like me are always unhealthily immersed in a toxic sludge of politics and news and Twitter. So I’ve always kept up, to an extent, with conflict in the Middle East, but like, by reading Mondoweiss. This is the first time the horror has fully seeped into the mainstream. You could catch the segment of Keilar while bored at the airport; happen upon Kristof looking for a New York Times classic egg salad recipe or Oscar forecast.