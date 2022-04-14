“Cuba is an authoritarian state,” the U.S. State Department announced in a briefing about political repression in the Communist country. The memo lists unfair elections, state crackdowns on dissent, and—get this—poor prison conditions as proof that Cuba is a repressive society.

“Prison conditions were harsh and life threatening,” the State Department writes. “There were credible reports of assault by prison officials, overcrowding, and deficiencies in facilities, sanitation, and medical care.”

I mean … ……. .. ….. …… ………….. …. sorry my head just exploded.

You know the tendency, on both the right and the left, to deem some perceived social ill in America as the slippery slope to murderous authoritarianism? Glenn Greenwald compared campus culture to the Stasi. Anne Applebaum cited Stalinism in her takedown of “woke” culture.

Bernie Sanders, who’d be middle of the road in Nordic countries, was the new Stalin. Trump was Hitler, etc.