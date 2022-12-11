What the hell? Apparently, part of the NYPDs enormous 11 billion dollar budget is used to produce “True Blue: NYPDs Finest,” a cinema verite/COPS mashup documentary series.

“Watch the first episode of the new series following our Community Response Team,” the caption reads. It’s 40 minutes of jaggedly edited footage, blaring alarms, red and blue lights, strained voices, tense narration—it’s meant to convey the energy of The Shield and every TV show about cops, but the first episode is about, how one million officers converge on a scene where a guy accidentally drove a possibly stolen car into a police vehicle.

I was going to write a post about how New York City is cutting funding to libraries but financing this absurd propaganda. But then I watched it and at the two minute mark I swear to God there’s video of an officer grabbing the suspect’s junk. Presumably it’s to look for a gun. But … he’s already handcuffed? I don’t have a penis but I imagine it’s hard to fire a gun with one?

We are told, “This defendant was charged by the NYPD with multiple counts of assault on a police officer and for stealing the car used to injure the officers.”

I don’t know … the assault I see on video is sexual assault?

From RAINN: What is sexual assault?

The term sexual assault refers to sexual contact or behavior that occurs without explicit consent of the victim. Some forms of sexual assault include:

Attempted rape

Fondling or unwanted sexual touching

Forcing a victim to perform sexual acts, such as oral sex or penetrating the perpetrator’s body Penetration of the victim’s body, also known as rape

Ten years ago, when NYPD illegally frisked Black and brown teenagers, my friend Kristen Gwynne reported on how teens getting searched described the humiliation in terms of sexual abuse. It was especially emasculating to get groped in front of girls.