Watch: Debate with Manhattan Institute fellow Charles Fain Lehman
Tana Ganeva and Charles Fain Lehman, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal, spar over the impact of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's memo.
At Substance, we think it’s important to engage with experts who might hold opposing views. Here, Tana speaks with Manhattan Institute fellow and City Journal editor Charles Fain Lehman about DA Alvin Bragg’s memo and the balance between fairness and public safety.
I don't think that word "factually" means what you think it means. What do you know about what goes on in the minds of poor ppl or any ppl? 👀
Important point, the stats on arrests and incarceration are not and never have been objective measures of criminality. They are measures of who police and the rest of the system are geared to target. I don't work here but the ACLU used to have a good paper on why this is the case, though to me it's so patent it's a ridiculous premise on it's face.
Yessss. Talking in circles. Good job with the free rope! 🙉
How come whenever I listen to a free market guy on any topic I feel like they're running game....very poorly? I have no idea what this man is talking about. Just admit that you want to profit on incarceration. That's what it's actually about, right? Profiting from prisons and profiting from the "benefits" of removing the unsightly poors from "your" property. Just be honest about your perspective, this is maddening.