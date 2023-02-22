What do most mass shooters, terrorists, violent cops, rapists, domestic violence abusers have in common? It’s almost always men who decide to shoot up a school or blow themselves up or kick the shit out of a defenseless person or stab the mother of their children (not all men, blah blah).

The DoJ has rejected a compassionate release petition by a woman incarcerated at Dublin FTI, in California, after she came forward with credible sexual assault allegations by guards, the New York Times reports. Usually, compassionate release cases involve inmates on their death beds, but the department has committed to considering releases for prisoners who prove they’ve been sexually assaulted.

WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Prisons has rejected the early release of a female inmate who said she had been sexually abused by male employees at a notorious California penitentiary, reflecting a broader struggle by the Justice Department to free inmates abused in federal custody, when appropriate.

Good headline and lede. I bet the Justice Department has PTSD and can’t sleep at night because of the trauma resulting from its “struggle.” The Times assigned the story to Glenn Thrush. Thrush was accused of forcibly kissing and groping multiple younger colleagues, by the way. The Times is lawsuit-averse, so perhaps he was reinstated only after their investigation found that his misconduct didn’t warrant dismissal. But come on, people, optics. Maybe give the sexual assault story to someone else? Maybe a woman reporter even?