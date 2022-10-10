Law and Order: SVU’s Captain Olivia Benson, in the made-up world where law enforcement gives a fuck about sexual assault.

When Cleotha Henderson was arrested in the brutal murder of Memphis school teacher Eliza Fletcher, oh, how right-wingers exulted over the murder’s symbolic value.

“Say her name!” they ghoulishly trolled, suggesting BLM and other progressives would shrink away from the incident because Fletcher was white and Henderson is Black.

“ELIZA FLETCHER Say HER name. Murdered by a felon that should have been behind bars but was free. Not a MAGA voter, so not headline news…”

“To the New York Times, Faux Jogger Ahmaud Arbery is More Important Than Eliza Fletcher, White Female Jogger Murdered by Black Career Criminal in 65% Black Memphis.”

And of course they blamed criminal reform. “Allowing animal Cleotha Abston out of prison resulted in the death of Eliza Fletcher. This is what "criminal justice reform" leads to.” (What’s a faux jogger?)

“The death of Eliza Fletcher didn't just happen,” wrote James Kirchik. “It was the inevitable, obvious, and, at least to some of the people preaching hatred against whites, intended consequence of "criminal justice reform" supported by politicians in both parties.”

It’s quite a limb to tie Henderson’s release to criminal reform. He was sentenced to 24 years for two crimes he committed as a minor. That’s actually an insanely long sentence by the standards of the rest of the world. He was released 4 years because of credits he received from serving time before he was sentenced. So he served his sentence.

As it turns out, in the 24 years he spent behind bars he committed more than a dozen sexual assaults. The fourth time he exposed himself to a corrections officer, reports WMC Memphis, he said he “couldn’t help” it. He racked up 19 indecent exposure violations in his time behind bars, including recently. “He exposed himself to corrections officers in the chow hall, in the recreation yard, and while standing in the door of his cell,” writes WMC. “Sometimes, he would call a guard’s name and expose himself.”