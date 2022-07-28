Detective David “Bullethead” Grieco

“As shootings surge, this blood-drenched precinct is NYC’s worst,” the New York Post announced today.

The 5.5-mile area, which covers East New York and Cypress Hills, has recorded the most shootings so far this year — with 48 shootings in which 56 victims were hit, according to NYPD records. The 75th is the scene of so much gunplay that even veteran cops can’t say which part is the most dangerous. “Asking for the worst block in the 75th is like asking for the best pizza in New York — you have too many to choose from,” one NYPD source said.

That’s funny, because asking for the worst police precinct in New York is not like that at all, because it’s clearly the 75th. The Ray’s pizza of precincts.

The 75th precinct has been sued 93 times since 2015, according to the database Capstat. That’s literally more than twice the number of lawsuits as neighboring 73, which is the second most-sued district, with 42 lawsuits during that time frame. The lawsuit settlements for the 75th ended up costing the city $9,227,755.00.

To be fair, the bulk of that money went to Connor v. City of New York et al, which cost the city $7,950,000.00. That settlement originated in a case from 1992, when officers from the 75th framed Reggie Connor for the kidnapping and murder of a teenage girl. They fabricated a statement from a police informant, fabricated another from the friend of the victim, and then coerced both into falsely identifying Connor’s vehicle. And all this while Detective Michael Dowd, who was involved in the case, ran a giant drug ring!