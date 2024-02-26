What drew my ire this morning?

My head throbbed slightly. “Fucking wine.”

“Great. Now the chihuahua has to go pee and it’s raining.”

“Ugh. Dishes.”

“Great, more construction next door.”

“Am I out of coffee!?!?!?!?!?!”

***

Arab Americans are “irate” about the war in Gaza, we’re told in mainstream media. A long profile of a Palestinian-American woman published in the New York Times today describes her wall of photographs with Democratic luminaries like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. “President Biden, Ms. Ahwal says, will not appear on her wall.”

“Frustration turns to ire” a heading in the article says, describing Ahwal’s initial belief—now proven false in every way—that Biden would self-correct on the war in Gaza.

I get it. Once, I was frustrated when the chihuahua stole some pizza with onions on it and shit itself for three days. My frustration turned to ire when I had to pay a vet $500 to feed it some charcoal.

Riley knows what he did.

I’ve noticed that mainstream discussion of voter rage, fury, trauma, described as “ire” or being “irate.” Look, I get that the literal definition of ire means anger. But its proximity to “irritation” downplays its severity. For example, google “ire” and what do you get?

It’s not: “Fury, rage, and trauma about genocide of children that could be stopped at any moment by the guy you voted for?”

It’s, “…if you routinely steal your neighbor's newspaper, don't be surprised to be on the receiving end of his ire.”

I know I’m hanging a lot on one word. But it’s indicative of a trend: the downplaying of unfathomable grief and feelings of betrayal. It seems to me similar to when Beltway idiots chide “one issue voters” regarding Gaza. Or, in the Biden administration’s inexplicable theory that voters “will come around.” Voters are actively saying “There is no way I will come around.” To which, more geniuses point out that Muslims are not a significant part of the electorate. Oh yeah, that’ll endear them to the party.

But, also, there are free Palestine signs all over Baltimore, which is majority Black, not Arab, like Dearborn. Black church-leaders are saying their parishioners are having doubts. Young people. Etc.

***

You know who are one issue voters? Anti-abortion fanatics. What do their elected representatives do? Try to curb reproductive rights at every turn.