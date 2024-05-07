Macklemore is the very, very, very, white rapper who was always kind of a joke, even at the height of his fame (Eminem is famously also a very white rapper, but with one less very, since he grew up in impoverished working class hell in Detroit. No oppression Olympics, just stating fact: poor white people are also bulldozed by the system).

Anyway, but, Macklemore … I mean … he gave off vibe of suburban kid in baggy pants who would explode after 15 minutes in Compton (“I wish he would Mackleless!” I, and everyone else, joked).

Well jesus, what fucking drugs am I on? He just released a brilliant song called Hind’s Hall, a reference to the Columbia students’ takeover of Hamilton Hall, which they renamed Hind’s Hall after the little girl who had to sit in a car with her dead relatives, until she herself was killed by an Israeli strike.

“HIND’S HALL. Once it’s up on streaming all proceeds to UNRWA,” he tweeted. It’s a banger (I’d embed but have no idea how to embed in Substack. So here’s a link: https://twitter.com/macklemore/status/1787616471738368099)

First, he doesn’t appear in it at all: it’s all footage from Gaza, footage of US protestors being abused by the cops, and footage of our morally rotten politicians. And, in one loverly sequence, brief shout-out to the original police abolitionists.

“When I was 7 I learned a lesson from Cube and Easy-E … what was it again? Oh yeah, fuck the police.”