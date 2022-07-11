This post about what I’ve been reading, watching, etc. whilst sick is for paid subscribers only.

You might not be aware that the widely shared aphorism: “What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger” comes from the tormented mind of German philosopher Frederich Nietszsche. I’ve always thought that was kind of funny because the phrase feels like it comes from one of those 1950s books, “The Power Positive Thinking!” The uplifting saying just feels so American, a land where defeat, decline, and disempowerment feels pervasive, where just to get by we have to tell ourselves these little words of encouragement, to engender some form of resilience in the face of entropy and destruction.