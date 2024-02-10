Joe Biden is hemorrhaging support. It has a lot to do with his age and his monstrous enabling of genocide, but the “crisis” at the border also plays a role. A late January poll found Biden’s approval rating has dipped to 38%. 17% of respondents, up since 11% in December, cited immigration as the most important problem facing the U.S., reported Reuters. It’s pretty obvious that Donald Trump plans round two of railing against “immigrant rapists” during the campaign.

It is in this is context that New York City’s Democratic Mayor and New York State’s Democratic Governor decided, last week, to push a lie tarring asylum seekers as violent thugs who brutally assaulted NYPD officers for no reason. Why are blue state Democrats campaigning for Trump?

The NYPD released a video that shows some slight guys trying to pull their friend away from two officers who are on top of him. Yeah, a few land a kick or two. But also, the clip was very conveniently timed to not show how the altercation started.

“You saw the video. Reprehensible,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told reporters. “(They’re) cowards. You have eight people attacking a lieutenant and a cop, running up to them to kick them in the face.”

Fox News, obviously, had a field day. “Progressive” (fun with scare quotes today) Ana Kasparian used the incident to rail against criminal justice reform. When Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg declined to charge some of them, citing a lack of evidence, Kasparian seemed to conclude that the problem with America’s criminal justice system is an excess of liberalism.

“It seems like they believe it’s their ethical duty not to charge anyone with anything,” she said. “Anyone who thinks like … ‘Oh my god, who cares, we don’t like cops, so let them do whatever they want … you’re ridicoulous.”

I don’t know what the fuck she’s talking about. DA Bragg (“reform” DA) indicted five of the men.

“The assault on our police officers in Times Square outraged and sickened me,” he said in a statement “We have absolutely no tolerance for this despicable behavior.”

“The thorough nature of our joint investigation reflects the utmost seriousness in which we are treating this incident – accountability, justice and public safety only comes from charging the right people with the right conduct.”

Eric Adams used the incident to call for reversing New York’s sanctuary city status. “Democratic” Governor Kathy Hochul said police should “get them all and send them back” of the guys in the video.

But newly released body cam footage shows the officers started it. They approach a group of Hispanic young men, who are just standing around on the sidewalk, and command “Vamos!” over and over. The guys look confused. I mean, it’s America, one might think, why can’t I stand around on a sidewalk? Nevertheless, they start to walk away.