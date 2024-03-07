“Disappointed in Democrats” has been a perpetual theme the entire time I’ve been paying attention to politics. After a truly inspiring campaign, Barack Obama got right on it, disappointing his fans by refusing to hold members of the Bush administration accountable for war crimes. There’s Democrat support of the death penalty and the 1994 Crime Bill. Their inability to realize that the ghost of John McCain is not going to float across the isle. Examples are endless. It’s partly because progressives have higher expectations. The GOP just has to yell racist shit and ban abortion. But, when lawmakers claim to stand for progressive values, we like to believe them, and they naturally disappoint. So being “Disappointed in Democrats” is not new.

But for Heaven’s sake, the current establishment, in addition to being moral monsters, is just so politically stupid.

Let’s take human ethics and morality and basic decency out of the equation and just focus on political messaging. Exhibit one:

New York Governor has deployed the National Guard on New York’s train system. Their job is to search bags.

Is there anything Americans love more than the TSA? Let’s bring them to the New York subway, but with machine guns, and also have them delay commuters so they miss their trains.