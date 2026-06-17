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Jenny Mingus's avatar
Jenny Mingus
7d

I think most Americans would give up our ridiculous portions for 1/10th of the basic social safety net European countries have: universal healthcare, paid leave, more vacation time, wages that not only pay the bills but leave us with enough to enjoy life afterwards.

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BigOinSeattle's avatar
BigOinSeattle
Jun 17

I remember reading that the Cheesecake Factory is the highest calorie food option of any restaurant. I had to concede that it tasted great though. At least 15 years ago it did. Ohhhh you’re making me jealous being in the food paradise that is Italy. We were there a couple of years ago near Napoli and there was a bakery near us that was to die for. Slice of fresh baked pizza for £1, yes one euro! Breads and rolls of every variety, €1-3 and I know it’s at least twice the price in California for not as good bread. The cheese, the meats oh heaven! Must go back!!!

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