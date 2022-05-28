Why did it take the NYPD an hour and 20 minutes to enter the apartment of a woman being stabbed to death?
Update: A still of local news coverage shows a fire escape connected to the ground.
On February 13th, 35-year-old Christina Yuan Lee walked home after a night out. A man followed her into the building, up six flights of stairs, then slipped into her apartment.
He proceeded to stab her 40 times and left her to bleed out in her bathtub.
According to local news reports neighbors who heard her screams called 911 at 4:20am and NYPD officers got to the building in 3 minutes, but couldn’t get in the apartment because the suspect had “barricaded” the door.
Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran said that Nash created a blockade inside the apartment and prompted the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit to bust down the door.