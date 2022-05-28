On February 13th, 35-year-old Christina Yuan Lee walked home after a night out. A man followed her into the building, up six flights of stairs, then slipped into her apartment.

He proceeded to stab her 40 times and left her to bleed out in her bathtub.

According to local news reports neighbors who heard her screams called 911 at 4:20am and NYPD officers got to the building in 3 minutes, but couldn’t get in the apartment because the suspect had “barricaded” the door.