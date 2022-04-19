CNN’s Chris Cillizza is shocked, shocked!, to discover that, “Young people have turned on Joe Biden. “That's the shocking finding of a Gallup analysis of its polling over the breadth of Biden's term released this week,” he wrote. (No one tell the sharpest political mind of our time that Chuck Grassley doesn’t poll all that great with college kids, either).

In the early days of Biden's presidency (from January 2021 to June 2021), an average of 6 in 10 adult members of Generation Z -- those born between 1997 and 2004 -- approved of the job Biden was doing. During the period spanning September 2021 to March 2022, that number had plummeted to an average of just 39%. Among millennials -- those born between 1981 and 1996 -- the collapse is similarly stark. Biden's approval rating among that group stood at 60% in aggregated Gallup numbers in the first half of 2021, compared with 41% more recently.

During the presidency of Donald Trump, cable news networks predicted fascist nuclear war every single day, at the same time that they filled liberals with delusions that any day, FBI guy Robert Mueller would throw the entire clan behind bars. The psychotic news cycle was exhausting! And we young people (I’m considered an elderly millennial at 39!) were also tired of our parents screaming at the TV 24/7. When I’d visit my parents, I’d beg—BEG!—them to consume less cable news. They just started hiding it from me like a meth habit (which …. ), but I’d catch them when my dad yelled, “CRIMINAL!!” at the TV or my mother would go, “You know, that Ana Navarro made a really good poi—”