Ann,* who is at the center Heather Knight’s latest outrage column was jogging in Golden Gate Park when a large man grabbed her and then proceeded to chase her, until she hid behind a couple and called the police.

The couple backed up her account. So why is this man still out? Let’s see…. bail reform? Chesa Boudin snuck into the building and opted to let him out with a complimentary packet of meth?

Police arrested him at 5:37 p.m. June 25 on suspicion of misdemeanor battery for allegedly grabbing Ann, but the office of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins discharged the case on July 13 for lack of evidence, though it could be revived. Until I told Ann, she was unaware that her quick actions, cooperation with police, photos of the assailant and the witness’ account hadn’t been enough to charge Hobbs. And she was outraged. “I don’t know what else I could have done,” she said. “Do they expect every woman in this city to walk around with a GoPro strapped to their head?”

Has this man ever faced justice?