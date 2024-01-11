We’re doing what we did in 2015. This is to treat every utterance to spray out of Donald Trump’s mouth as breaking news. Not just news, but unprecedented false perfidious lies! And Trump glides to the Presidency bouyed by #resistance tears.

(#Resistance wiped its tears with wads of cash from outrage ratings).

“I’ve read a lot of legal and scholarly reports you have to … the President has to have immunity!” Donald Trump screamed from a podium at Trump Hotel in Manhattan today, falsely.

“They’re set up by Biden they’re set up by Biden!” he added, falsely.

“It’s the third world, a banana Republic.!” He yelled some more, falsely (well in some senses true, just not in this sense).

“Every time you see met in court remember Joe Biden and his thugs did it,” he concluded, falsely.

Did you need this fact check by me to be convinced that Donald Trump does not, in fact, spend his time reading legal articles and scholarly works? Probably not! You probably got an eye twitch and shook your head in rage and paced around and ranted to whoever was around that Trump is a criminal and “What happened to this country!?” (I’ve been staying with my Boomer parents this is first-hand evidence).

So why did CNN devote a whole segment to “debunking” his claims—giving them more airtime? Why is it even breaking news that Donald Trump held a press conference where he said untrue, stupid things?