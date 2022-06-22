On Wednesday, a New York Times podcast asked, “Is crime that bad or are the vibes just off?”

What?

As a journalist it seems like you can answer that question fairly easily by looking at crime statistics. And there you see that despite millionaire-funded ‘vibes’(?) against progressive prosecutors like Chesa Boudin, in some cities, like San Francisco, violent crime fell and property crime rose, although it’s contested by how much and what type (keep in mind that a burglary could mean walking into an apartment lobby and taking a package.)

In New York City, meanwhile, almost all crime, including violent assaults, rose significantly under “tough-on-crime” Mayor Eric Adams, even as homicides fell.

You could look at the numbers—or you can invite on a Manhattan Institute fellow to answer the question for you, as the Times did. First of all, guys: The Manhattan Institute isn’t about like … the Met or Katz’ delicatessen or that John Varvatos store that used to be CBGBs and now sells $100 Sex Pistols shirts. It’s a far-right group that also employs liberal enemy Christopher Rufo. Would good, liberal NYT host Rufo to weigh on Lea Thomas or critical race theory? Yet, Mangual is presented as ideology free, just another expert. In fact, they don’t even have a countervailing expert but rather a New York Times editor at large I’ve never heard of.