“Your election strategy is to be like Trump but without all the sex stuff and corruption,” — election strategist.

“Copy. In blue cities murderers and rapists run free because of Democrats!” — Ron DeSantis. “And I’m way too boring for a sex scandal!”

Since election season starts now, crime is an issue again. On Friday, likely Republican candidate, DeSantis, slammed lawmakers in New York, blaming bail reform.

“You know what else doesn’t work? The cities and these left-wing states allowing criminals to run wild on our streets. That doesn’t work,” he said.

“We in Florida stand for law and order. We don’t believe in coddling criminals, we believe in prosecuting criminals.” His statements were gleefully reported by the New York Post, a right-wing rag apparently that committed to knee-capping lawmakers in its own city.

I think it’s reasonable to look at Miami as the Florida version of NYC: Both cities are playgrounds for international elite, at the same time that inequality is clearly visible in the city’s homeless population.

These are clearance rates for violent crimes in Miami: