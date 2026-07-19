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Kd's avatar
Kd
Jul 19

Maybe, but the left would be well served to create an inviting alternative. My sense is the identitarian left is losing ground to the coalition building left, but it’s hard to see, even in the bubbles I inhabit (which is to say, I didn’t know about any of this until I read your post).

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Andrew Beaton's avatar
Andrew Beaton
Jul 19

nope

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