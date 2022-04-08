A few years ago, on a bitterly cold winter day, I was walking in midtown Manhattan and I stopped to buy a homeless man a falafel. I asked him why he was staying outside in the freezing cold instead of going to a shelter.

“Shelters are like jail, except that people have weapons,” he told me. “I’d rather freeze to death outside than go to a shelter.”

Enter Mayor “Swagger,” whose homelessness policy involves cutting funds to services and brutalizing people sleeping in the streets—just like Jesus would! “I can't help but to believe that if Matthew, Mark, Luke and John was here today, he would be on the streets with me, helping people get out of encampments,” Mayor Eric Adams said earlier this week.

“Let me tell you what’s heartwrenching,” Adams said when asked about heartwrenching images of sanitation workers and cops destroying homeless people’s property. “Heartwrenching is the inhumane condition of someone living in a tent. Human waste, syringes, unable to take a shower, get clean clothing. The people taking photos, instead of taking pictures, come out and join me.” Several people have already been arrested, and can presumably expect a nice shower and clean clothing in Rikers Island, and also possibly a gruesome death.



It does not bode well for homeless New Yorkers that Adams seems eager to apply a combo of Bill de Blasio’s ineptitude and the sociopathy of former Mayor Michael Bloomberg towards the homelessness crisis.

***

During the Bloomberg administration, if you wanted to see someone blow their top like in a cartoon, steam blasting from their ears, you asked a homelessness advocate, “How has Bloomberg been on homelessness?”

In 2012, when the mayor famously said no one was sleeping on the streets, there were more than 3,200 people sleeping on the streets according to city data (a huge underestimate because the count takes place during the winter when fewer people are outside).