On Saturday, a gunman drove two hours to a predominantly Black area in Buffalo, New York, and killed ten people at a grocery store, including an 88-year-old woman. The man, 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, appears driven by a white supremacist ideology known as replacement theory. “Replacement theory” posits that there’s a liberal plot afoot to replace white people with immigrants and people of color. “Zip code 14208 in Buffalo has the highest black percentage that is close enough to where I live,” a line from his manifesto reads.

Naturally, critics turned their attention to prominent Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who once claimed that Democrats were trying to bring in “more obedient voters from the third world.”

In September, Carlson added that President Biden was encouraging immigration “to change the racial mix of the country, … to reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here, and dramatically increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the Third World.”

Acting as defense attorney for the Fox News personality, journalist and lawyer Glenn Greenwald wrote a Substack post citing multiple precedents wherein mass shooters’ actions were inspired by ideologies promulgated on the left. Yet, no one would dream of blaming Rachel Maddow for, say, James T. Hodgkinson’s shooting of Rep. Steven Scaliese at a baseball game after Hodgkinson mainlined MSNBC in the Trump era.

To further bolster his case, Greenwald moves on to violence inspired by anti-police rhetoric:

The same is true of the spate of mass shootings and killings by self-described black nationalists over the last several years. Back in 2017, the left-wing group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) warned of the “Return of the Violent Black Nationalist.” In one incident, “Micah Xavier Johnson ambushed Dallas police officers during a peaceful protest against police brutality, killing five officers and wounding nine others.” Then, “ten days later, Gavin Eugene Long shot six officers, killing three, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.” They shared the same ideology, one which drove their murderous spree.

Greenwald then goes on to cite the Tucker Carlsons of the left who espouse such extreme anti-police sentiment that, were we to apply the same metric of culpability, we’d blame them for police killings. The revolutionaries Greenwald cites are: Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Nancy Pelosi, Jamelle Bouie and New York Times op-ed writers.