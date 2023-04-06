When I visit my parents in Southern California, I try to maintain healthy boundaries. They are, “If you turn on MSNBC I am going to run into traffic.”

MSNBC is terrible. All cable is terrible. Ari Melber? Steve Kornacki? Rachel Maddow? Melber used to be a journalist for the Nation. Now he does segments on water-skiing squirrels. These are smart people. But working for cable, with its ratings and truncated segments and pathetic political pandering—well it seems like it turned their brains into soup.

Matt Taibbi, journalist hero of the mid-aughts, angry old man currently, is also not a fan. “MSNBC Sucks,” he writes in his latest “shaking fist at sky” post. Taibbi chronicles, over the course of 10 million words, how the cable news channel got overtaken by intelligence agency spooks and blasted out every Trump conspiracy theory, no matter how absurd.

Listen, I also thought it was suspect when David Corn got handed the Steele dossier in a scene from “All the President’s Men.” US intelligence officials might not know much about all the international conflicts they’ve getting us dragged into all the time, but they sure know how to flatter journalists. As a journalist, I freely admit that most journalists are narcissists who aren’t hot enough to be actors or ruthless enough to be politicians. So anytime anyone with actual power or influence is like, “Hey. Journalist. Yeah. You there. You want this scoop?” We’ll come over panting like adorable, needy dogs.